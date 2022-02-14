actor Shabir Ahluwalia has quit the show, if we go by a Hindustan Times report. Shabir has been a part of the show for 7 years. According to the report, it was a mutual decision between the makers of the show and the actor. A source revealed the publication that Shabir and (maker) are friends and remain cordial. The source added that it was done without ‘any hastle’. Reportedly, Shabir has not been a part of the daily soap for some time. Fans of the show were not very happy with this and wanted him back. However, the makers want to focus on the newer characters on the show. Also Read - Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Maheck Chahal and more actors' pay for per episode will leave you SHOCKED!

The report also mentions that Shabir is already in talks with the makers of another channel for a new show. The show is not yet titled and will be helmed by producer Yash Patnaik. It is supposed to on floors from March end. The source said that while everything is almost finalised, he hasn't signed on the contract. The actor has said "no comments" on the developments.

Recently on Zee Rishtey Awards, Shabir's Kumkum Bhagya co-star was missing. Shabir gave her a video call. He had said, "I feel incomplete without my co-star Sriti today. This is the first time in 8 years that I am attending Zee Rishtey Awards without her. Abhi will always be incomplete without Pragya. And to join this celebration I will try to connect with her via a video call, let's see if she answers."