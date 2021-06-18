Kumkum Bhagya: Shabir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha aka Abhi-Pragya's new look post two years leap will leave you surprised

Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha starrer Kumkum Bhagya has a massive fan following. It is one of the longest running shows and people still fall in love with #AbhiGya each day. The sizzling chemistry between Shabir and Sriti has been the reason why people love the show. Currently, even as the wedding drama between Abhi and Tanu has viewers hooked, the show’s makers are all set to pack in an exciting new punch that will turn the worlds of Abhi and Pragya upside down. We will witness a 2 year leap with a complete change of Bhagya for both Abhi and Pragya. We saw how Pragya convinced Abhi to get engaged to Tanu, so that the latter takes back her case against Abhi. In the meanwhile, the Mehra family is battling against time to find evidence that proves Abhi’s innocence and stop the marriage from happening. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Choti Sarrdaarni – which TV show’s wedding sequence impress you the most? Vote now

However, in a twist of fate, viewers will see Pragya meeting with a near-fatal accident and going missing in the penultimate episode before the leap and the narrative will fast-forward to two years down the line. As an all-new chapter unfolds post-leap, audiences will see how Abhi is a far cry from the dynamic and dashing, super-ambitious rockstar he once was! Abhi seems to have taken life's biggest debacle to heart, lost all his money and is a dejected drunk who sings only occasionally to fund his addiction. On the other hand, in a parallel space, viewers will see Pragya in an all-new avatar as a powerful figure in a multinational company, thus adding an altogether new dimension to her character. Pragya's transformation from a demure, simple, unassuming, next-door look to a strong, assertive and authoritative corporate professional - composed and self-assured on the exterior but with pain in her eyes will leave her fans awe-struck. Talking about this new change, Shabir Ahluwalia said, "I'm proud to be a part of the Kumkum Bhagya family entertaining audiences as Abhi for seven years now and I must say that the upcoming leap is going to be one of the most significant, exciting developments on the show. While we've had a 7-year leap and a generation leap in the past, this one will literally turn our lives upside down and leave our fans astonished. The whole wedding drama will end on a cliff-hanger with Pragya meeting with an accident and the show taking a two-year leap. In the new chapter, I will be seen as a dejected man who's lost all his passion in life. He will be seen as a fallen star with no money and no interest in fixing his life. Initially, his family was everything to him, but now he is least bothered and doesn't care about anything but himself and his compulsive need for alcohol. To find out what could have possibly led Abhi to this state, viewers will have to wait and watch our upcoming leap!"

Sriti Jha also spoke about this new twist of leap in the story. She said, "The leap holds a lot of excitement for our audiences as Abhi and Pragya's bhagyas are all set to change completely. While Abhi will be seen as a broken man who's taken to the bottle, viewers will see my character turn into a powerful corporate professional at a multinational company in another country. I look forward to seeing the audience's reaction to the leap."