TV actress has entered a new phase in her life - motherhood. The actress who played an important role in took a break from acting to cherish this new beginning. She recently delivered a cute baby girl. It was almost two weeks ago that her husband Sandeep has confirmed that they have welcomed their little angel into this world. Now, the actress has revealed the name of their daughter. Pooja Banerjee took the old school way to do so! She penned a love letter to her husband in which she revealed the baby's name.

Pooja Banerjee shared that her baby's name is Sana. She penned a love letter to her husband that read, "Going Old School…. Aaj pehli baar tumhare liye ek letter likh rahi hoon Sach bolun toh ek book likh sakti hoon !! #SmartJodiLetterOfLove. Dear Husband (now Sana’s Dad) Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I’ve taken in my life but the best decision that I’ve taken is to say YES to you.. By Saying YES to you, I’ve said YES to life and lifelong happiness!! Love Pooja." How sweet. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reveals Salman Khan's reaction to the hard-hitting film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee)

Earlier, in a post announcing baby's arrival, Pooja had addressed the little one as ' '. Sharing a picture from the hospital that has the baby holding mom's finger, Pooja wrote, "This is the feeling that can't be expressed in words, we are overwhelmed and very happy to welcome our little angel in our lives. #OurGulabo."