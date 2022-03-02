Shabir Ahluwalia ruled the hearts of Kumkum Bhagya fans with his performance as Abhishek Mehra for more than seven years. But he has now bid adieu to the show. He has signed the new show with Yash Patnaik's Beyond Dreams Productions. Shabir Ahluwalia's show is the next big one for Star Bharat's after Woh Toh Hai Albela that stars Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab along with Anuj Sachdeva. Woh Toh Hai Albela will go on air from March 14 and fans of Shaheer Sheikh are damn excited for the same. It is a story of love and family responsibilities. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra win hearts with Rula Deti Hai teaser, Rakhi Sawant REACTS to ex-husband's warning and more

A source told us, "Fans of Shabir Ahluwalia have to be a bit patient. He is relaxing right now. The shoot has not started. It will go on air only from May 2022. The promo might come out in April. The story is set in Punjab and he is playing a very powerful character." Shabir Ahluwalia will be a part of an ensemble of good actors on the show, which is a family cum social drama. Shabir Ahluwalia fans spared no effort to blast Kumkum Bhagya makers for the dull and unceremonious end given to the characters of Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia).

TV producer and writer Yash Patnaik is coming out with two new web shows and two serials. Shabir Ahluwalia is now enjoying some free time with his family. The actor is a complete family man. We have to see if the makers of Kumkum Bhagya bid a proper adieu to his character. He was being paid Rs 1.5 lakh per episode of the show. Well, fans of Shabir Ahluwalia just need to be a bit patient.