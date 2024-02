Kumkum Bhagya is one of the popular shows on television that has kept everyone hooked to the screens. The show is currently riding high on success and is being loved by the viewers. The makers are leaving no stone unturned in spicing up the drama. Well, recently Pinkvilla reported that Meri Durga actress Srishty Jain has been roped in to play a negative character in the show. For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other TV shows where love triangles translated into good TRPs

They even reported that Pyaar Ke Saath Vachan Dharam Patnii actress Gurpreet Bedi will be playing a negative role in the show. Yes, the actress has been set to be cast opposite Krishna Kaul aka Ranbir Kohli in the show. As per rumours, Krishna and Mugdha will soon make an exit from the show and new actors will take over the story. Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma will be seen playing leads in the show. Also Read - Anupamaa, Bigg Boss, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and more TV shows whose popularity will never go down

Gurpreet Bedi spoke her heart out on joining Kumkum Bhagya. The actress said that Kumkum Bhagya has been on air for ten years and it is a prestigious show. She even added that it is an honor to be a part of this show. She even said that some of her friends are already a part of the show which makes her more excited. She said that she is thrilled to be part of Kumkum Bhagya.

Gurpreet also spoke about playing the negative role in the show and said that the character starts with a positive note, but viewers will witness many layers and grey shades of the character. She said that she likes viewers will witness many layers and grey shades of the character as a grey-shaded character.

On the work front, Gurpreet played the role of Keerti, Ravi Randhawa's lover in Keerti, Ravi Randhawa's. Kumkum Bhagya features Mugdha Chaphekar, Abrar Qazi, and Rachi Sharma in the main roles.