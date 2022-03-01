Kumkum Bhagya: Tina Ann Philip replaces Pooja Banerjee as Rhea Mehra; says, 'It will be really hard to...'

Tina Ann Philip of Sarvagunn Sampanna and Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi fame have replaced Pooja Banerjee in Kumkum Bhagya as Rhea Mehra. Check out more deets inside.