is one of the most-watched and loved TV shows in the country. It currently stars Krishna Kaul and in the lead. Recently, who played Rhea Mehra in the show quit. Pooja Banerjee is expecting her first child with athlete husband Sandeep Sejwal. The baby is due this month and hence, the actress decided to quit the show. And now, the makers have found a new Rhea Mehra. It is none other than, Tina Ann Philip of Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi, Mann Ki Aawaz Pratigya and Ek Bhram...Sarvagun Sampanna fame. Tina has been finalised in the role of Rhea Mehra. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Urfi Javed calls out casting director for sexual harassment, Pooja Banerjee gets farewell from Kumkum Bhagya team and more

Tina opened up on replacing Pooja Banerjee in Kumkum Bhagya, saying, "I have watched Pooja's work and she was amazing as Rhea. The show has been running for eight years and obviously has a great team behind it without which it would not be possible to reach where it is today. So, I'm going to follow their guidance to ensure that my take on the character is as loved as it was before." Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya: Preggers Pooja Banerjee QUITS the show; receives a special farewell treat from team

The actress had previously replaced Bhumika Gurung in Mann Kee Aawaz Pratigya. When asked about replacing actors in TV shows, Tina said that it's always a challenging task. She elaborated saying that it gets tougher when the previous actor has already set the bar high with their performance. "So, it will be really hard to match up to Pooja, but I will give it my all and play it sincerely," Tina said, reports ETimes.

Pooja Banerjee, who had been associated with Kumkum Bhagya since 2020 penned a heartfelt note when she quit. She shared a video from the last day on the sets and thanked everyone for pampering her all the time when she was shooting.

Meanwhile, in 2022, and Shabbir Ahluwalia quit Kumkum Bhagya. They played Abhi and Pragya on the show and were immensely loved by their fans. Sriti and Shabbir's fans were pretty disheartened.