Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul starrer Kumkum Bhagya has been running since many years. The show began in 2014 and is still one of the most loved shows on television. The show began with Abhi and Pragya’s beautiful love story. Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha made us fall in love with this show because of their crackling on-screen chemistry. Later, their exit from the show left everyone disappointed. Also Read - TRP Report Week 38: Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ratings see a dip, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 sees positive trend

Abhi and Pragya’s daughters, Prachi and Rhea took the lead next. Prachi fell in love with Ranbir Kohli and we got to witness another epic love story. Mugdha Chaphekar played Prachi while Krishna Kaul played Ranbir. Their chemistry also got all the love from the audience. Also Read - Top TV News Of The Week: Kundali Bhagya dethrones Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Elvish Yadav’s dig at Asim, Salman Khan’s new look

Kumkum Bhagya to take a leap?

Soon, Ranbir and Prachi became one of the most popular on-screen jodis of television. Recently, there were reports that Kumkum Bhagya is taking a generation leap. Yes, it was being said that Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar will leave the show post the leap. A lot was being said about the show's leap in Entertainment news. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya: Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul to quit the show; story to take a generation leap with new actors?

Trending Now

Etimes had reported that the leap will happen in November and the makers have already started looking for the next leads of the show. Now, the same portal has shared another big news regarding the leap.

Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma to play leads in Kumkum Bhagya post leap?

Yeh Hai Chahatein actor Abrar Qazi and Woh Toh Hai Albela actress Rachi Sharma will be playing the lead roles in the show. They will play the characters of Rajvansh and Poorvi in the show.

Abrar will be playing the role of a big businessman while Poorvi will be a school teacher. The two characters will fall in love but on their wedding day, we will see Poorvi wholeheartedly accepting Rajvansh but he will not truly accept her.

Well, nothing is confirmed as of now but it will be interesting to see how will the story of Ranbir and Prachi end to make way for Rajvansh and Poorvi.

A look at TV shows that are banned in Pakistan

Earlier, Krishna Kaul had spoken about the generation leap in the show. He had said that he has lived the character of Ranbir for four years and if his part ends in the show, he is going to miss the entire team.