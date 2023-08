Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Palki's mother again accuses Rajveer, but we see Palki take a stand for Rajveer and tell her that he is innocent, and the court gives him release. Later on, we see Kavya come to talk with Shaurya (Baseer Ali). but he did not say anything, and finally she shows the footage of Shaurya in front of Nidhi and Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja). Well, now Shaurya is coughing red-handed, and Rakhi Maa blames Nidhi for giving Shaurya a bad upbringing. On the other side, Kavya saves Shaurya from the anger of Karan (Shakti Aanand), and she hides the proof, but we see that Shaurya is still not realizing his mistakes, shows his attitude, and clearly says that he will never attend the wedding of Kavya (Mrunal Naval) . On the other side, Rajveer is very excited for Kavya's wedding, and Preeta will decide to meet her and say thank you to her for saving Rajveer's life. Let's see if Preeta meets with her daughter or not.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist