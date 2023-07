Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Mahesh said to Karan (Shakti Aanand) that staying away from Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and firing him in the Luthra Company, where we see Karan saying that he wants to hire Rajveer because of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) because he has seen Preeta and he wants that Preeta comes in the Luthra Mension, and we see that suddenly Rajveer came and he saw Kavya, and finally he learns that Kavya is his sister, and also Rajveer gets very emotional to see Kavya, he decides to do everything in Kavya's engagement ceremony because he wants to be a good brother. On the other side, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) becomes jealous to see Rajveer's importance in Luthra Mension. Well, now that Rajveer has all his relationship, will he finally get all his family completely? Let's wait to see the next twists and turns in Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Manit Joura all set to marry German girlfriend in Udaipur; check details

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shaurya is a good boy, as he is the blood of Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but the upbringing given by Nidhi totally destroys Shaurya. Now viewers want to see how Preeta handles Shaurya and saves him from Nidhi's evil plan. Let's wait to see what happens.

New Promo of Kundali Bhagya



New Promo of Kundali Bhagya

the Kundali Bhagya show is one of the top running show on television as presented by balaji telefilms now the latest track is all involves around Luthra family reunion well we all wait to see the upcoming twist and turns which soon comes in the Kundali Bhagya we see in new promo that Preeta enters in the luthra mension again and this time she gets her shadowy memory but Nidhi is all set to execute her plan she will decides to kill Preeta but it is sure that Nidhi's masterplan will break and finally her truth will revealed in front of shaurya well Kundali Bhagya show is now very much popular because of the new characters we see Rajveer Shaurya Kavya aka Paras Kalnawat, and Baseer Ali, Mrunal will spread their charm in the show .

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta see that Rajveer forgot his file, and Preeta decides to give him back. Well, once again Preeta comes into the Luthra mansion, we all wait to see the twist when Preeta comes into the house and gets her memory. The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super entertaining because viewers really hope that this time Karan and Preeta will meet. Let's see what comes in the show.