Kundali Bhagya is one of the top TV shows and has been running for six years. Well, viewers really love the latest track of Kundali Bhagya because, finally, Karan has appointed a detective to find Preeta. Well, it may be seen that soon Preeta will remember everything, and she will perform all the rituals of the Kavya wedding.

In the future tracks of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Nidhi's goons were trying to find out about Preeta, and they will inform Nidhi of all the truth, mainly that Preeta will not remember anything. Rajveer is the son of Preeta. Let's wait to see if Nidhi kidnaps Preeta and tries to kill her. Let's wait to see what happens next.