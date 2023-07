Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is very angry to see Rajveer (Parasd Kalnawat) in his house, and again Nidhi instigates him and he decides to ruin Rajveer's name. On the other side, we see Rajveer forgetting a file in his home, and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) decides to go to give him the file, but Mohit stops her because he knows that Rajveer did not want Preeta to go to Luthra Mansion. Well, Nidhi is planning to involve Rajveer in her plan, and she gives him money, and she is going to blame Rajveer that he steals the money. Let's see if Rajveer is stuck in Nidhi's plan. Shaurya is again thinking of Palki and Rajveer. And viewers really like the bond between Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Rajveer. The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting because soon we will see Preeta enter the Luthra mansion. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta and Karan again come close to each other; will they finally meet this time? Will Karan and Preeta save Rajvver from Nidhi's Plan

In the up-coming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Nidhi is going to complain against Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) because she can complain for the money that Rajveer takes from her cupboard, and Nidhi makes him a target in her plan, but we have to wait to see the twist: will Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta save Rajveer from this false theft case allegation? Well, Kundali Bhagya is now all around the Karan's family. Preeta again and again comes in front of Karan, and Rajveer hides her. Well, now we may see that Karan will meet Preeta (Shraddha Arya) in jail, as she is asking the police why they arrested his son. Well, finally, we may see a reunion between Karan and Preeta, and Karan will also know that Rajveer is also his son. He is Rudraksh, but Preeta does not remember anything, and she knows him as the father of Shaurya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Manit Joura all set to marry German girlfriend in Udaipur; check details Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist