Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 11: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see the killer blackmail Nidhi, saying that if she does not give him the money, he will tell every truth to Preeta (Shraddha Arya ). Later, Rishabh and Karan (Shakti Anand) go to the temple which Preeta also visits and he feels something strange. He feels as if Preeta is there. On the other hand, Shanaya has tried to make Shaurya jealous by holding Rajveer's hand. She asks him to just pretend to be okay as she loves Shaurya and wants him to express his true feelings. Rajveer also plays along, but just then Palki and Kavya both misunderstand Rajveer. They feel that he loves Shanaya. Shaurya messages her again and again but Shanaya avoids his messages. Let's wait to see the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya to see what will happen in the love story of Palki (Sana Sayyad) , Shaurya (Baseer Ali), Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya.

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) buy a balloon and release it up in the air, and makes a wish for this balloon to reach her dear ones. The heart-shaped balloon reach Karan (Shakti Aanand) and he feels very romantic thinking about Preeta. Well, we see Rakhi Maa laugh at Karan for playing with the balloon like a child. This scene will make viewers smile and hopeful that Karan and Preeta meet soon.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta again gets some visions from her past but this time she will not tell anything to Shrishti because she knows that Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) is hiding something from her. That is why she decides to go to Luthara house alone. Finally, we see Preeta at the Luthara house but she will not remember anything. The house is so big and she will be lost. Will Preeta get all her answers from Nidhi about why she tried to kill her? Will Preeta and Karan meet finally or will it again be a hit and miss moment? Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows, and a lot of drama and twists await us. Well, the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting, as there are so many confusions, but we have to wait to see the twist. How will the confusion and misunderstandings between Palki and Rajveer, as well as Preeta and Karan get solved?