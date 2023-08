In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) and Karan (Shakti Aanand) doing pooja with Preeta, but they both closed their eyes and prayed to God. Well, seriously, this is the funniest track because they both sit together but cannot see each other as Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti hide their faces, but Karan has a strange feeling that Preeta is all around him. Well, this time, they will play hide and seek, and Shrishti wins to hide Preeta from the eye of Karan. Let's wait to see the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya when they finally meet.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show has completed its long journey. In the future tracks of Kundali Bhagya, we see Palki come into the Luthara Mension with her sister Shanaya to take care of Bani Dadi. Well, Shanaya is really mesmerizing seeing Luthara Mension as well as Shaurya, but it might be possible that Shaurya gets attracted towards Palki (Sana Sayyad) in the upcoming episodes because we see in previous episodes that Shaurya thinks about Palik and also teases her with the name of Jhumka wali. Well, the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super entertaining because we may see that after the reunion of Karan and Preeta, their sons will be affected by their love lives. Let's see what destiny decides for the trio of Shaurya, Rajveer, and Palki.