Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that finally Karan (Shakti Aanand)saves Preeta (Shraddha Arya) from the fire, but we see that Preeta does not remember anything, but they talk with each other about Shaurya and Rajveer. It seems that Preeta will know Karan as Shaurya's father. But Karan can talk with her as his wife and Shaurya's mother. Well, this conversation gives some relief to the Kundali Bhagya viewers because they feel some hope that they will reunite soon. Also, we see Nidhi see Preeta, and now she is confirmed that Preeta is alive. On the other side, we see Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja)scold her two grandsons, Shaurya and Rajveer for whatever they did to take revenge with each other. Karan decide that he would not leave Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is very angry to learn that because of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), he gets an electric shot. Well, now we can await a new twist. What will be Shaurya's next move? Well, the viewers are really getting bored of seeing Rajveer and Shaurya's revenge because they continue to hate each other day by day. The Kundali Bhagya show will now also revolve around Preeta's memory and Nidhi's master game. We see that the Luthra family is going to be very happy to know that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is alive, and they tried to make her remember everything, but Rajveer stopped them, and they clearly said that she could not remember anything if you all pushed her; she would be panicked so Rajveer took her to his house, but Karan (Shakti Aanand) decided that he would not leave her. It is going to be very interesting to see what Rajveer will do. Will he tell the whole truth to Karan and also forgive him? Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist.