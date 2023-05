Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest episode, we can see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) are very happy to get their achievement; later, we can see Karan (Shakti Aanand) did not understand Rajveer's strange behaviour. On the other side, we can see Karan and Rajveer's car bump into each other. Where we can see a cold war between father and son, let's wait to see how Karan finds out about the strange connection with Rajveer. Later, we will see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) drinking and playing music outside the gurudwara where Palki (Sana Sayyad) came, turning off the music, and making them realize that this is not the place where they had been creating noise pollution. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Shaurya sees a glimpse of his mother in Preeta, will he be able to understand this connection?

Rajveer will again save Palki from Shaurya

Rajveer will again save Palki from Shaurya

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) make plans against Palki and Rajveer. Let's wait to see what he does. On the other side, we can see that Palki's (Sana Sayyad)engagement preparation will start, and Rajveer and Palki got emotional as they both loved each other but could not tell each other. Later, we will see Mahi become the jodi maker for Rajveer and Palki. Kundali Bhagya gets immense love from their viewers because they love the chemistry between Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki.

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that it might be possible that Karan is going to find out about Preeta as well as Rajveer because Karan gets suspicious about Rajveer, and Karan thought this was the destiny in which Rajveer was going to come into Karan's life. It might be possible that so many twists and turns come in the Kundali Bhagya show because Palki's engagement does not happen because Shaurya also makes plan to kidnap Palki. Let's wait to see if Rajveer will again save Palki from Shaurya.