Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Kavya's wedding is fixed, and she wants That Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) to also come to her Roka ceremony, so she tells Manish to go home and invites his massi, and him, Well, let's wait to see if Preeta will come to her daughter's Roka ceremony or if once again Rajveer stops her from going to Luthra Mension. On the other side, Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Shreya again meet and talk about Rajveer. and after some time, we see Palki and Rajveer talk over the phone. Later on, we see Shaurya talk with Rajveer very politely as he makes a plan to ruin Rajveer's career. Let's wait to see the interesting track: this time, who will save Rajveer from Shaurya and Nidhi's plan? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya will finally feel the pain of family, will he save Rajveer and Preeta from Nidhi?

Preeta Slaps Nidhi

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Kavya's roka ceremony has started, and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) does everything in her ceremonies because he knows that she is his elder sister. Later on, we see that Kavya will remember Preeta (Shraddha Arya), and Rajveer makes her realize that her mother will bless her whenever she will, but Kavya is crying and remembering her mother. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Rajveer say everything to Kavya, as she really misses Preeta? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta and Karan again come close to each other; will they finally meet this time?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Preeta and Nidhi finally came to each other, and our fighter Preeta is coming back. As we see in the new promo, Preeta slaps Nidhi because she will blame Rajveer for theft and arrest him. Well, this time, finally, Preeta enters Nidhi's life and also tells her that Rajveer is her son, so stay away from him. Finally, the interesting track comes in Kundali Bhagya, when we see the face-off between Luthra's and Preeta, and we may also see that this time Shaurya will realize his fault and finally confess his mistakes in front of everybody, and it might also be possible that Preeta will throw Nidhi into her life. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya star Manit Joura all set to marry German girlfriend in Udaipur; check details

Trending Now

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television as presented by Balaji Telefilms, and the viewers love the chemistry of Karan and Preeta, who are now the parents of Rajveer Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Kavya. The family was separated because it was misunderstood, but soon we may see that all the Luthra family will reunite.