Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the current track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)meet with his bua and become so emotional to see her, but he hides his emotion later on when he searches for Palki and Preeta, and we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) trying his best to save Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but finally he gives up and says to Preeta that they cannot live together but they will die with each other, and he and Preeta both fall unconscious in the fire. Well, Palki (Sana Sayyad) sees them and tried to help. Well, we have to wait to see if Preeta will remember anything or not. But finally, Rajveer comes to help Karan and Preeta, and he gets them out of the fire. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Nidhi plans to kill Preeta; will Shaurya and Rajveer be able to save her?

Preeta did not get her memory back

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) brings Karan and Preeta out of the fire, and Palki and Rajveer get them to the hospital as soon as possible. The doctor says that they are fine, and soon they can go to their house. Well, the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting for their viewers because finally they see Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta reunite, but we have to wait because Preeta did not get her memory back; she only remembers her shadowy past, which is not clear to her. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta meets Karan but her memory fails her; how will Rajveer get his family?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Nidhi sees Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and makes every effort to ensure that the Luthra family does bring Preeta back in Luthra house but we see an interesting twist when Karan tells everybody that Preeta is alive, but she cannot remember anything. It might be possible that the Luthra family will go to bring Preeta to her house, but Rajveer will stop them and warn them that if she gets panicked, they will lose her. Everyone questions Rajveer about his identity, and we see interesting twists and turns when Rajveer reveals every truth about him and Preeta. Well, the future track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super dramatic and interesting. Let's see, will Rajveer trust Karan Luthra and forgive him? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Misunderstandings increase between Rajveer and Shaurya; will Preeta, Karan reunite them?

Trending Now

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is a very popular show on television, and viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes in which we see the Luthra family reunion. Soon we will see Debattama Shah enter the show, where she plays the role of Kavya Luthra. The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be interesting because we will see how Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer protect their family from Nidhi.