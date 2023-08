In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Karan see Preeta and Shrishti and go behind them, but again, Shrishti hides her, and we see once again that Karan and Preeta will not meet on the other side. Preeta is really disturbed to think about Kavya but the story of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting. As we may see, Karan will once again get accidentally hurt. Preeta, let's see if they finally meet or not.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show has completed its 6 years.And viewers loves the chemistry between Karan and Preeta aka Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya ,and also loves to see the bond between Palki and Rajveer aka Sana Sayyad and Paras Kalnawat .lets see now whom will pair up Shaurya Mahi or Sanaya ,lets see what will happenes in the next?

Trending Now

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we will see so many interesting twists and turns as this sawan becomes the interesting turn for Karan, and we may see that Karan and Preeta will finally meet in the hospital as he runs to her. But will she ever remember Karan and her kids .well we have to waiting to see the upcoming track to see what will happen in Kundali Bhagya?