Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Mahesh admire Shaurya as well as Rajveer for their work. We also see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) think again and again about Karan and how he destroys his mother's life. Karan and Mahesh take Rajveer with them to Luthra's house because of Kavya's Roka ceremony. Later on, we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Nidhi decide to execute their plan.

We see Kavya getting ready for her special day, but she misses her mother, and she only wants her mother to come on this day. Well, finally, all the family gets ready for Kavya's Roka ceremonies, as there is a white theme. Everyone wears a white traditional outfit, and we see Rajveer do all his responsibilities, which a brother can do, and Rajveer also feels very blessed that he gets his sister and all the relatives. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Nidhi succeed in her plan to ruin the Luthra family?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Kavya and Varun dancing with each other at their roka ceremony. Well, viewers are really hoping that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will come to Kavya's wedding. Let's see what happens. Well, we see Nidhi blast a bomb and announce that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) did it to loot money from the Luthra house. We also see Nidhi call the cops and ask then to arrest Rajveer. Finally, we see the face-off between Nidhi and Preeta. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Karan (Shakti Aanand) will also be with Rajveer, and he will also try his best to prove him innocent.

The Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and this show has recently completed its 6 years, and they all celebrated the 6 years of completing on the set of the Kundali Bhagya. Well, viewers really admire and give immense love to their favourite couple, Karan and Preeta, aka Shraddha Arya and Shakti Aanand, and hope, they all also give their love to their children, Rajveer Shaurya and Kavya, aka Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Mrunal.