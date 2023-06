Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we saw see Palki (Sana Sayyad) meeting Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja). The police want to arrest Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), but Rajveer and the rest of the family members run towards the outhouse. There we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Aanand) stuck getting in the fire. Nidhi tells her friend that Preeta is alive. She plans to kill Preeta. Rajveer run to save his mother and father. The Luthras also go towards the fire. They first see Karan and save him from the fire. Rajveer informs everyone about Preeta being caught in fire as well. We will see Shaurya and Rajveer both go to save her, and Luthras are very happy to know that Preeta is alive. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan Luthra plans to reunite with Preeta; second son Rajveer WARNS against it

Preeta and Karan being taken to the hospital

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya)and Karan being taken to the hospital as they get unconscious due to the fire incident. When Karan regains consciousness, he will ask about Preeta, but Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) clearly tells him to stay away from her. Karan (Shakti Aanand) questions him about his relationship with Preeta, but Rajveer stays silent. The upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super dramatic as we see Karan and Preeta finally meet. Preeta tries to recall everything upon family's insistence and hence, will move into the Luthra Mansion again.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The future track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting because we might get to see Nidhi putting her plan to action. She will try to kill Preeta but Rajveer will come and foil her plans. Rajeev will be unaware about Nidhi's actions. Let's wait and watch how the twist unfolds in front of the Luthra family. Soon Rajveer will learn about Nidhi's games. He will finally he realize that everything happened because of Nidhi and that there is no fault of Karan and his family in Preeta's tragedy. Nidhi is currently planning to kill Preeta, but she does not understand that this time the whole family will be with Preeta, including her two sons, Rajveer and Shaurya, who will always protect her.