Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 14: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Nidhi come into Karan’s (Shakti Anand) room and gives him his clothes. On the other side, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) also reach Luthara house to talk to Nidhi. Preeta has changed the clothes that Nidhi had kept for Karan. Well, once again, we see Karan and Preeta come so close, but they miss meeting each other. On the other hand, Shrishti is looking for Preeta all around and she goes to Luthara house to bring her back. Meanwhile, Karan feels Preeta’s presence but Shrishti comes in time and again takes Preeta out of Luthara house with her. Let's wait to see how long Shrishti keeps them from meeting. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Preeta demands to know the truth, will Shrishti finally reveal it all?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Spoiler Alert

In the next track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Basser Ali) get into a fight because of Shanaya, as Shaurya thinks Rajveer loves her. On the other side, Rajveer has to protect Shanaya as she is Palki’s sister. Because of the confusion Shanaya has created, will Rajveer and Palki get separated? On the other side, we see Preeta getting angry because Shrishti is not telling her all about the past. How long will Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) avoid and ignore Preeta’s questions? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Has the time come for Preeta and Karan to finally meet?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see everybody start the preparation of Janmashtami, where we see once again Karan and Preeta come under one roof and Shrishti again hides her face with her dupatta. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Karan (Shakti Aanand) get very close and their arms brush against each other, but because of her dupatta, once again they will not recognise each other. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the twist when they finally reunite and also want Rajveer and Palki to clarify their misunderstandings. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Preeta vows to find the truth, but will is it be easy to confront Nidhi?

Trending Now

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top TV shows and is very popular. The track where Preeta and Karan come very close to each other, but miss seeing each other is getting too long an repetitive. We hope the makers pick up the pace.

Keywords: Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha Arya, Shakti Anand, Anjum Fakih, Sana Sayyad, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Manit Joura, Akanksha Juneja, Anisha Hinduja, Mrunal Naval, Zee telefilms, Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist, Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Spoiler Alert, TV news and gossip, TV Hindi show, Kundali Bhagya September 14 episode