Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Kavya take Palki in the kitchen as she is coming to take care of Bani Dadi. On the other hand, Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) informs Palki (Sana Sayyad) about everything about Bani Dadi, and Sanaya wishes to marry Shaurya. On the other hand, Karan sees Shrishti and calls her loudly, but she avoids Karan's voice and runs with Preeta. Well, once again, destiny plays a game with them, and Karan fails to find Preeta (Shraddha Arya) because of Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) . Later on, Varun comes and admires Kavya, as he loves Kavya a lot. Mahesh apologizes to Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for whatever happened to him. On the other side, Nidhi is very scared to lose everything. and she makes a plan to destroy Preeta. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Nidhi ever succeed in her plan? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Preeta's accident finally bring her closer to Karan?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Sanaya reached the temple, where they met with Preeta, and once again, we see that Preeta and Shrishti really like Palki, and they want that Palki and Rajveer get married. Let's see, will this love story be completed without any hurdles? Later on, after some time, we saw the romance between Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) ; they both love each other but cannot express their feelings to each other. On the other side, Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Rishabh hire a detective to find out about Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but Nidhi plans something else, and she will give more money to the detective and get everything according to her plan. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting to see the next twist and turn in Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Palki, Shaurya come face-to-face in Luthara Mansion, will Shaurya be affected by her presence?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love the latest track of Kundali Bhagya as we see everybody trying their best to do their games. Well, Shrishti is trying to hide Preeta, Karan wants to search for Preeta, and Nidhi wants to kill Preeta. Let's see who succeeds in their plan. Well, it might be possible. Karan and Preeta quickly reunite after Preeta is hit by Karan's car. Well, so many twists and turns are on the way to Kundali Bhagya. Let's see what happens in the lives of Karan and Preeta. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Destiny brings Karan and Preeta together, but will they finally reunite?