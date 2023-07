Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja) has admired Rajveer, and Karan (Shakti Aanand) sees them and asks Mahesh if perhaps Rakhi Maa knows that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) is alive, but Mahesh says that Rakhi is always like that. She loved Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) on their first meeting; later on, we see Varun arrive at Kavya's house, and for the roka ceremony, we see Rajveer think that this is also the right of his mother. Later on, we see Kavya and Varun dancing in their ceremony, and all the Luthra family is emotional to see her because Kavya is going to get married. But Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Nidhi continue to watch Rajveer, and they will decide after the ceremony of Kavya (Mrunal) that they will blast a bum and arrest Rajveer. Will Karan save him from this false allegation? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan and Preeta stand with Rajveer; will they be able to prove him innocent?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) imagine Preeta that she comes to the function of Kavya and they dance together. Well, it is a dream of Karan's, but viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist when this dream becomes reality. On the other side, we may see that Preeta will soon come into her house. Well, we may see an interesting track when Nidhi and Shaurya arrest Rajveer, Preeta (Shraddha Arya), and Nidhi come face-to-face in the police station. Preeta also slaps Nidhi for ruining Rajveer's life. Well, it might be possible that the Luthra family is on the side of Rajveer. Nidhi stands alone, and we all wait to see the twist: will Preeta and Karan save Rajveer from Nidhi's trap?

Preeta enters in Luthara house



The Kundali Bhagya Show is the top TV show on television, and it also completed its 6-year journey. Well, viewers really give immense love to the characters of the show, and we also see many of the characters exist in the show after a while. We also see a superhit villain, Prathvi, aka Sanjay Gagnani, leave the show. Viewers really miss him because his negative character was tremendous.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Preeta finally makes Shaurya understand everything, and she will request that he tell the truth. Well, we may see that Shaurya will tell every truth in front of their family because Shaurya loves Preeta more than Nidhi. And soon we may see that everything will be solved in Karan's life, and it might be possible that Preeta will come to Kavya's wedding. Let's see what happens in the show of Kundali Bhagya.