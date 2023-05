Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Palki's (Sana Sayyad) engagement preparation will start, and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) is thinking, "How can he stop this engagement?" It is confusing to know what Mahi wants: Rajveer or Shaurya (Baseer Ali) because we see in the episodes that Mahi will break the door handle and ask Rajveer to fix it, so she will go to close with him. On the other side, Palki goes to take Maahi's heels, and Shaurya makes plans against Palki's kidnapping. Shaurya and his friend are going to kidnap Palki, and we will see how Rajveer saves Palki from kidnapping. On the other hand, Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Rishabh talk about Shaurya and ask how they can take him on the right path. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya 12th May upcoming twist: Will Shaurya come between Rajveer and Palki or will love win?

Palki is in danger

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see that now everyone is worried for Palki (Sana Sayyad) but Rajveer is sure that everything will happen because of Shaurya (Baseer Ali), as he wants to take revenge on him. It might be possible that Shaurya is also going to help Palki because her life is in danger. It might be possible that this incident will change Shaurya's behavior and his thoughts now that he understands how much he can do wrong with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist: Shaurya sees a glimpse of his mother in Preeta, will he be able to understand this connection?

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future, episodes of Kundali Bhgaya are going to be super interesting, as we can see from the face-off between Karan and Preeta. As we saw in earlier episodes, Karan sees Preeta outside the temple and starts to search for her.l and later we can see Karan finally reaching Preeta, but the most interesting twist is that Preeta does not remember anything, and she tells him that she does not know about him, but Preeta always sees some visions which make her wonder about her life and her past. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih reveals suffering from anxiety ahead of Rohit Shetty's show; says, 'Khatron se ladne chali thi...'