Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 15: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Anand) feel the presence of Preeta (Shraddha Arya), and he runs towards the auto taking Preeta and Shrishti. But we see Preeta and Shrishti argue where Preeta asks the autowallah to stop while Shrishti tells him to continue riding. Just then, Rishabh stops Karan (Shakti Aanand) from running behind the auto. On the other side, we see Palki crying as she isn’t able to bear to see Shanaya and Rajveer getting so close. Finally, Palki has realized that she is in love with Rajveer. Will she confess her feelings to Rajveer? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Will Janmashtami celebrations reunite Karan, Preeta and Rajveer, Palki?

Janmashtami celebration happenes in the Luthara House

In the next track of Kundali Bhagya, Janmashtami festival brings all the members of the Luthara family together. Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Kavya (Mrunal Naval) dance and everyone is really enjoys the festival. The whole house is decorated and looks very beautiful. Everyone dresses up in yellow costumes to stay true to the yellow theme. On the other side, we see Nidhi tries to come close to Karan (Shakti Aanand) , but viewers know very well that Karan only loves his Preeta. Let's wait to see the twist: will this Janmashtami finally reunite Karan and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) as well as Palki and Rajveer? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Preeta demands to know the truth, will Shrishti finally reveal it all?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) again reach Luthara house during the festival of Janmashtami but they hide their faces so that no one recognises them. But what is Shrishti’s intention? If she wants to separate them, then why does she go to the Luthara house? Well, it might be possible that they go to talk to the Nidhi. But Preeta will find a way to Karan but they don’t recognise each other as her face is hidden with a dupatta. Just then, Shrishti takes her away. Let's see how long we have to wait to see the story of Kundali Bhagya move ahead from this hide and seek game between Preeta and Karan. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Has the time come for Preeta and Karan to finally meet?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top TV shows and is very popular and it has recently trumped over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on the TV TRP charts. But the same repetitive tracks may make the viewers lose interest. We hope the makers bring something amazing in the track soon.