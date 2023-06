In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer fighting, and we see Palki come to support Rajveer and show proof that Shaurya first kidnapped her. This is the interesting twist when we finally see Mahesh Luthra apologize to Rajveer and get his complaint back. Well, it might be possible that Nidhi is the one who helps Preeta (Shraddha Arya) get her memory back because we may see that Nidhi attacks Preeta and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) saves her later. We may also see Preeta regain her shadowy past, in which she saw that someone was killing her baby and panicked. Well, we have to wait to see the upcoming twist in Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan Luthra plans to reunite with Preeta; second son Rajveer WARNS against it

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya is the top TV show on television as it is the top-running show, and we see the third generation of the Luthra family, where we see Rajveer and Shaurya, who are played by Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali. They also create the same magic in the Show, which is created by Preeta and Karan, who are played by Shraddha Arya and Shakti Aanand. Well, there are so many twists and turns in the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that the story totally revolves around Preeta and Karan's reunion and also the revelation of Nidhi, because we may see that the happiness of the Luthra family are now going to the top, as we may see that Nidhi's plan is getting over in the future track. We may see that Luthra's sad day has finished and happy days will start soon, as we may see that Preeta decides to keep her grihapravesh in Luthra's mansion.