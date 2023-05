Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see a super dramatic scene in which Shaurya (Baseer Ali) kidnaps Palki (Sana Sayyad), and she shouts for help. Later, we can see Palki see Karan (Shakti Aanand), and she shouts, but Karan does not see her, and he has some doubts about them. Karan gets out of his car and goes to help Palki. Later, we can see Mahi pretending to be afraid, and she gets close with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Later on, everybody is worried for Palki because she had not returned home. On the other side, the goons have demanded rupees; later on, we see Rajveer is going to help Palki. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih and Shiv Thakare are BFFs already; Kundali Bhagya actress shares candid pics with Bigg Boss 16 star from South Africa

shaurya once again takes revenge on Rajveer by kidnapping Palki

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer take the help of Wheel's Shadow to reach Palki (Sana Sayyad) and save her from the goons, and she takes him in her arms to get out of this kidnapping zone. Here we can see the cute chemistry between Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki. Well, this incident can take the form of a romantic scene in which Rajveer and Palki get lost in each other. But Rajveer is sure that Shaurya has been playing games. Let's see, will Rajveer again teach a lesson to Shaurya?(Baseer Ali) Viewers are eagerly waiting for the next twist, when Shaurya can change his behaviour, and also for the face-off between Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya)

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer and Palki reach home, where everyone sees Palki and says thank you to Rajveer. Later on, we will see Palki cut off her engagement with Ketan. It might be possible that in this engagement ceremony, Rajveer and Palki put a ring on each other's finger because it might be possible that this time Rajveer will also give support to Palki. Let us wait and see what Kundali Bhagya next twist will be.