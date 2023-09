Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 16: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti reach Lunthra house where Preeta will seek all her answers. On the other side, we see Shrishti again trying to avoid telling her the truth. But finally, we see Shrishti tell her that Karan Luthara (Shakti Anand) loves her and he will propose to her. But Shrishti tweaks the truth and tells Preeta that Nidhi is Karan's wife and so she should not go close to Karan. Once again Shrishti hides everything, but Gurpreet makes Shrishti realize that Preeta needs her children, her house needs her and finally make Shrishti realize that she has done wrong with Preeta and Karan by seperating them. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Top TV News Of The Week: Kundali Bhagya dethrones Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Elvish Yadav’s dig at Asim, Salman Khan’s new look

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the next track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) and all the Luthara family ready to celebrate the Janmashtami festival,as they all wear a yellow color dress as we see yellow theme they had decides for janmashtmi pooja, and we see they all do pooja in pair. Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) did pooja together, and Shanaya and Shaurya did pooja with each other, and suddenly Preeta also comes there and does aarti with Karan (Shakti Aanand) , but Karan misses the chance to meet her. Will this Janmashtami Preeta get rid of the evil (Nidhi)?

Will Preeta kill Nidhi?

Will Preeta kill Nidhi?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Palki decides to keep distance from Rajveer as she thinks that he loves Shanaya, but in the future track, we may see that Palki and Rajveer's confusion will be solved. Now viewers are eagerly waiting for Karan and Preeta's reunion as well. Let's wait to see the upcoming twist.