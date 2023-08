Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan and Rishabh talk with Bani Dadi about Preeta, as they really miss her and hope for the best that she will come soon in Luthara Mension. Well, Bani Dadi is trying to calm Karan (Shakti Aanand) . But the Luthara family is eagerly waiting for Preeta; later on, we see Karan calling Rajveer by Kavya's phone, and we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) pick up the call, but the call was disconnected. But again, Karan calls, and this time Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) picks up the call. Well, Karan recognizes the voice of Shrishti. Let's see if Karan finally meets Shrishti as well as Preeta. Well, Palki and Shanaya go to the temple, and they meet with Preeta and Shrishti. and they also make Shanaya understand that she has to go to the temple. On the other side, Nidhi is going to hit Preeta with her car, but Shrishti saves her. Will she always protect Preeta? Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Anupaama, YRKKH and more: Upcoming twists on Top 10 TV shows

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see the detective of Karan (Shakti Aanand) see Nidhi that she hurt Preeta, and he comes to blackmail Nidhi. Well, we may see that Nidhi gives him money and tells him to kill her. Let's wait to see the twist. Will the detective kill Preeta (Shraddha Arya) ? Well, we see in the upcoming track that Preeta misses Karan very badly, and she dreams of him, and she gets panicked. On the other side, Shaurya will also doubt Kavya if she tells every truth in front of her family, but we see Kavya give him one last chance. Will Shaurya finally forget his revenge against Rajveer? and we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) chilling with his friends, and Shanaya enters, but Shaurya insults her. Let's see, what will Shanaya do to fulfill her intention?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and viewers love the chemistry between Karan and Preeta, aka Sharaddha Arya and Shakti Aanand. Well, the future track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting, as we may see that Preeta is dreaming about Karan, and she decides to find out what the reason behind it is. Well, we see in the promo that Preeta is once Again gets hit by the car. It might be possible that he is the detective who works for Nidhi and is trying to kill Preeta. Let's see if this accident brings any twists to the reunion of Karan and Preeta.