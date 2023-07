Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see all the Luthra family enjoying the Sangeet of Kavya's Roka. We saw all the family play the games with each other. We saw Karan sing a song for her daughter, which Karan adores. Well, after a long time, we see the happy Luthra family. Well, viewers see the cold war between Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shaurya (Baseer Ali). But viewers do not understand why Rajveer hates Shaurya, as he knows that he is his brother. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. On the other side, Preeta talked with Karan on a video call. Finally, Karan knows that Preeta did not remember anything. Now he will go confront Rajveer about Preeta. Will he tell every truth to Karan? Let's see what happens. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta's words made Shaurya realize his mistakes, and he supported the truth and released Rajveer from jail.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we finally see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Nidhi execute their plan. They will call and say that the money was stolen from the house and they blame on Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) . Well, we see that, Karan clearly supports Rajveer as he knows that Rajveer is innocent. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. Will Shaurya explains every truth in front of a family and exposes Nidhi. Let's see what happens next.

Preeta will come to Luthra's house to save her son Rajveer

The Kundali Bhagya Show is one of the top-running shows on television. as this serial has completed its long journey. This serial has completed its six years. Well, we may see that the police go to Rajveer house to find money. Well, it might be possible that soon Preeta will come to Luthra's house to save her son Rajveer. Well, the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super interesting and come with so many twists and turns.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Preeta reached the police station, where she slapped Nidhi and warned her to stay away from Rajveer. Later on, it might be possible that Karan is with Rajveer and he is going to release him. Well, this is the situation when Rajveer finally forgives his father, and his point of view will change after this, but viewers are really waiting for the upcoming twist when Preeta tells Shaurya about his mistakes, and he will tell every truth as he loves Preeta a lot, even more than Nidhi.