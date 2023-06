Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) getting angry at Rakhi Maa (Anisha Hinduja)but this is the first time that Rakhi Maa and Mahesh Luthra yelled at him for behaving this way. Later on, we see the drama of the Luthra family, where Rajveer says that he is not fighting with Shaurya because he sees that Mahesh is not feeling well. Further, we see the goons hired by Nidhi searching for Preeta all around but they cannot find her anywhere. On the other side, Palki (Sana Sayyad)tells the police that Shaurya had kidnapped her, and if Rajveer gets arrested, Shaurya will also be arrested. On the other side, we see Rajveer revealing all the plotting done by Shaurya in front of the Luthra family. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Luthra family is finally to get complete; Karan to find Preeta and learn the truth

Rajveer saves his mother

In the next track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Nidhi tells the fire brigade man to not save Preeta (Shraddha Arya) but he is a wise man. Keeping his greed aside, he decides to save her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Preeta be alive or not? But viewers really hope for the best that nothing happens to Preeta, as we all want to see the reunion of Karan (Shakti Aanand) and Preeta’s family. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Luthras come face to face with Preeta; Will Nidhi be successful in her plan?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we will see that finally Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)gets in the outhouse, saves his mother, and leaves the Luthra Mansion, and we may see that Palki (Sana Sayyad) slaps Shaurya for making a false allegation against Rajveer. Well, Palki directly tells him that everything is now equal. From now on, Shaurya will not know Rajveer, and Rajveer will not know Shaurya (Baseer Ali). But let's wait to see the twist. Well, viewers are really getting bored of seeing this track. The fire incident has been prolonged quite a bit. Well, we have to wait for the drama that will soon come where we may see that Karan comes to meet Preeta and convinces her that she should come to Luthra Mansion and take care of Shaurya because he really needs Preeta. Well, we have to see the twist: will Preeta leave Rajveer and come to take care of Shaurya? Well, we know that Preeta feels something strange for Shaurya, and we may see that Preeta convinces Rajveer to come with her to the Luthra mansion. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan Luthra plans to reunite with Preeta; second son Rajveer WARNS against it