Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, a very interesting twist has been introduced to keep the audience glued to the TV show. We saw Palki (Sana Sayyad) getting kidnapped. Palki tries to make a deal with the goons but they do not fall for her trick. Palki is trying hard to escape from the captivity, and she calls Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) for help. Later, we see Rajveer tracking things down and coming to Palki's rescue. On the other hand, Palki's mother is not worried at all. It is quite shocking to see a mother be so calm and not worried about her daughter at all. It is possible that she is not Palki's biological mother. Pakhi's father goes to the police station to file a complaint.

Will Shaurya be the one to bring Rajveer and Palki closer?

The upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya are going to be very interesting indeed. As we see in the new promo, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is going to try and disrupt Palki's engagement with Ketan. He clicks a lot of pictures of Rajveer and Palki together and tries to defame her. He character assassinates Palki in front of everyone. However, Shaurya does not know the truth. And in a way, he will do a great job by bringing Rajveer and Palki together as they love each other. Let us wait and watch if Palki and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)ever confess their feelings for each other or not.

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future episodes of Kundali Bhagya, we will see a major twist when Karan comes to attend Palki's engagement. He will see Preeta and will be shocked to see her live. Fans of Preeta and Karan have been eagerly waiting for this faceoff between their favourite Jodi. Talking about Palki and Ketan's engagement, will Ketan trust Shaurya, or will he trust Palki? Let's wait for the episode to air.

Will Karan ever forgive Shaurya for whatever he did to Palki?