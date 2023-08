Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see the detective come to Luthara Mansion to blackmail Nidhi. Well, he also asks Nidhi if she is interested in killing Preeta. He tells her that he will do her work, but he wants more money. We also see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) talking with Gurpreet about why everyone wants to hurt her. Well, Preeta is really confused. And we see Karan and Rishabh (Manit Joura) calling that detective, but he is on the side of Nidhi. We see Karan (Shakti Aanand) wants Preeta to come to the wedding of Kavya and perform the rituals of Kanyadan. Let's wait to see if Karan's wish can be fulfilled or not. Later on, we see Rajveer and Palki (Sana Sayyad) get romantic again and compliment each other. On the other side, Preeta sees the dreams of Karan, and in her dreams, they talk with each other. Well, viewers are eagerly waiting for the reunion of Karan and Preeta. Let's see when they finally meet. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Destiny keeps Karan and Preeta from meeting each other; will this new tragedy change everything?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) getting really shocked about why Karan came in her dream, and she will talk about her feelings in front of Gurpreet. Well, let's see if Gurpreet solves Preeta's problems. Well, we see in the upcoming track that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is now making plans to ruin Palki's life. As his life is totally messed up, he thinks that in every plan it will be just his own loss. Now, he decides to make a big, fool proof plan. Let's wait to see what Shaurya's plan will be.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running shows on television, and completed its 6 years and viewers love the chemistry between Karan and Preeta aka Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya. Well the latest track revolves around Nidhi and Shaurya's plans to destroy Preeta, Rajveer and Palki but we have to wait to see the twist. Will Shaurya ever hurt Preeta as he has a strange feeling about her that draws him towards her? Well, the next track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super dramatic. Let's see when the wait ends and our favourite couple reunites.