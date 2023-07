Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) remembering Karan. And also, Preeta shares her heart out in front of Gurpreet. Well, Preeta thinks that something is strange between them. On the other side, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) goes to take money from Karan's (Shakti Aanand) room, but he finds that there is nothing, and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) makes his door lock. But what will Rajveer do? Rajveer jumped into the window and came out. and Nidhi starts making accusations against Rajveer that he has stolen the money. Nidhi calls the police and files a complaint against Rajveer. We see Nidhi slap Rajveer, but Karan and all the family come to support Rajveer. But Nidhi will make him prove the culprit. Well, we see that Preeta is running to Luthra's house to protect her son. Will she arrive on time? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan, Preeta prove Rajveer innocent and expose Nidhi; will this be the end of her evil plans?

Preeta Comes face to face in front of Luthra's

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reaches Luthra's house, but she will see that the police take him to the police station. Well, Preeta runs towards the police and meets her son. Well, Preeta comes here, and Karan (Shakti Aanand) will go to the Rajveer house to search for money, and he finds that money is in the Rajveer bags. Well, we have to wait to see the twist. How will Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) get proof of innocence? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta's words made Shaurya realize his mistakes, and he supported the truth and released Rajveer from jail.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya show is one of the top-running shows on television, as this show completed its sixth season six years ago. Well, all the actors in Kundali Bhagya are overwhelmed to be part of this show. The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be super entertaining as well as dramatic. Well, we may see that Preeta will finally come face-to-face with Luthra to save his son. Now, what will Nidhi do? Will she kill Preeta, or will she play a dangerous game? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Karan and Preeta stand with Rajveer; will they be able to prove him innocent?