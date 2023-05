Kundali Bhagya has been one of Zee TV's most popular shows for the past 5 years, thanks toits intriguing storyline. Recently, Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, and Sana Sayyad joined thecast as Rajveer Luthra, Shaurya Luthra, and Palki Khurana respectively after the 20-yearleap. In recent episodes, Rajveer and Palki have fallen for each other but can't expresstheir feelings due to Palki's engagement to someone else. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Shaurya be the one to bring Rajveer and Palki closer?

Although shooting and preparing for scenes can be hectic, actorstake time off to have fun on set, as seen on social media. Paras Kalnawat and Rose Sardana,who have become good friends on set, shared a video ofthemselves having fun.In the video,Paras throws a fake lizard at Rose to play a prank on her, which makes everyone laugh andadds a bit of fun to the busy day on set. The two actors never miss a chance to prank andtease each other, keeping things light and good-natured.

RoseSardana commented that Paras is the biggest prankster on set and his antics often lead to afun cycle of revenge pranks. The Kundali Bhagya cast is amazing and fun, making regularshoot days more entertaining and convivial.While Paras' prank left Rose frightened, fanscan't wait to see the chemistry of this off-screen Tom and Jerry of theset on screen,Rajveer and Maahi. Tune in to Kundali Bhagya every night at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV, tofind out more.