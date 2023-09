Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 18: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see the Janmashtami celebration has started, and everyone is dressed beautifully in yellow ensembles. Love is in the air as Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) looks smitten by Palki (Sana Sayyad) while Shanaya looks lovingly at Rajveer just to make Shaurya jealous. Is Shaurya (Baseer Ali)also getting attracted to Shanaya and will he finally confess his love? Later, Rajveer and Shanaya talk to each other about their personal lives and he tells her that he is in love with Palki. But because of Shanaya's confusion, will Palki and Rajveer get separated, or will this Janmashtami Rajveer and Palki reunite? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Will Shrishti realise his mistake and reunite Preeta, Karan?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the next track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) again see the goon who had tried to kill Preeta and they catch him and take him to their house, tie up his hands and legs and ask him about who is behind all this. Will he take Nidhi's name?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see lots of interesting twists and turns as we see that the killer has named Nidhi and Preeta decides to go to Luthara house to confront her, but Shrishti again makes her understand that they have to hide their faces. When they go to the Luthra mansion they find everyone is busy celebrating. Preeta and Karan (Shakti Aanand) also do the aarti together, but without the knowledge of who is the other person. This continued track of hit-and-miss may affect the TRP of Kundali Bhagya in the coming days as it is getting too repetitive. But will all the confusion get sorted this festive season?