Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta dreaming of Karan again and again, and she panicks, but Gurpreet comes, and Preeta (Shraddha Arya)tells her everything. Later on, we see Gurpreet try to calm her. But Preeta is really confused and does not know why all this happened to her. Well, the preparation for Kavya's wedding has started, and the choreographer has come to teach dance to everybody. Again, Karan and Rishabh are really proud of Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) , as he always completes his work on time. Later on, we see the detective and killer come to kill Preeta. And here, Shanaya is now understanding that Shaurya is trying to ruin Rajveer, and we may see that Shanaya comes to help him. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Shanaya ruin her sister's love for Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and reunite with Shaurya? Let's see what happens next.

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see the killer follow Preeta (Sharddha Arya) and get her into an accident with his car. Well, it might be possible Nidhi's plan will backfire on her as usual, and the couple whose hearts are bonded with each other will finally reunite. On the other side, Shaurya is really disturbed to see Palki Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Shanaya in the Luthara mansion, as they also become part of the Luthara family. Shaurya (Basser Ali) is not ready to bear this, but we have to wait to see the twist. What will happen when truth finally reveals itself to Shaurya, will he choose his mother and his brother?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the famous serials that comes on Zee, and this show has completed its six years. Viewers love all the characters, but they are especially waiting for the reunion of Karan and Preeta. Well, the future track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting, as we may see that the detectives hit Preeta, and suddenly it might be possible that Karan comes to save her. Well, in the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, it might be possible that the hide-and-seek games will finally end and Karan and Preeta will come face-to-face. Preeta does not remember anything, but she knows that she had some relation with the Luthara family. Let's see, will Preeta finally learn the truth about her past?