Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Nidhi finally knows that Karan is also stuck in the fire. We also see that the goons, who are hired by Nidhi, are going to kill Preeta (Shraddha Arya). Later on, we see that Nidhi is worried for Karan, goes to save him, and makes plans for how she will handle Karan when he asks about Preeta. It remains to be seen if Karan believes Nidhi or not as she says that Preeta is no more. On the other side, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) gaining conscious and starting to wake up Preeta, and Karan and the goons are fighting. Well, this fire incident gets really boring for viewers because we have to watch it for the whole week. Viewers want that they get out of this fire very soon so let's see when the wait will come to an end. Later on, finally, we see Rishabh (Manit Joura) meeting Karan, and he will get out of this, but what about Preeta? Who will save her?

Rakhi Maa learns the truth about Preeta

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we will see Rishabh (Manit Joura) finally saving Karan (Shakti Aanand), and we may see Rajveer saving Preeta (Shraddha Arya) later on. It might be possible that when Karan gets conscious, he will ask about Preeta, but everyone has told him that she is his imagination. But the most interesting part is that when Rakhi Maa learns the truth about Nidhi talking over the phone about Preeta. What will Nidhi say to about her plan to Rakhi Maa. Will Rakhi Maa expose Nidhi in front of everyone?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see an interesting twist: finally, the fire track will end, and it might be possible Karan recovers and reaches Rajveer's house, where we see Preeta does not remember Karan, but she only knows him as a father. Later on, Karan requests that Preeta should stay with Shaurya and his family. Finally, the viewers' wait is going to end, and they are very excited to see the upcoming track when we may see Preeta and Karan reunite. And finally, we see an interesting track when we see that Karan, Preeta, Rajveer, and Shaurya are going to reunite, and we may also see Kavya, who is played by Debbatama Shah, entering the show to meet Preeta.