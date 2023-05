Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) save Palki (Sana Sayyad) from kidnapping, and later, we can see a cute love story grow between Rajveer and Palki. On the other side, we can see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) loves someone. Let's wait to see who she will love. But Shaurya is getting revenge on Rajveer and Palki, and as we see, Ketan has come with the twist that he will do an engagement and also a wedding. Let's wait to see what Rajveer will do and if he is able to stop her wedding. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya: Rose Sardana reveals Paras Kalnawat's secret

Shaurya did a great job by reuniting Palki and Rajveer

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Shaurya is coming with Nidhi to defame Palki's character, but Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is not aware that he did a great job by reuniting Palki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer. In the coming episodes, we will see that Ketan will cut off his wedding with Palki, and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) will announce that he loves Palki and that he will marry her. On the other side, Shaurya is going to meet Nidhi and Preeta,(Shraddha Arya) and Nidhi is shocked to see that Preeta is alive. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the upcoming tracks to see what Nidhi will do: kill Preeta or try her best to not meet Karan and Preeta, but Shaurya has some doubts about Nidhi because she hides something from him. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Shaurya be the one to bring Rajveer and Palki closer?

Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, it is going to involve an all-round love triangle between Rajveer Palki and Mahi. Viewers speculate that Mahi's love has become an obsession for Rajveer, and she is crossing all her limits to get him back. Shaurya will also try his best to clear up the misunderstanding between Rajveer and Palki. because in the coming episodes, we can see that Shaurya is going to completely change. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya once again takes revenge on Rajveer by kidnapping Palki