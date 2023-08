Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Karan (Shakti Aanand) dreaming of Preeta. She tells him to please save Rajveer, as he is her son. On the other side, Karan promises the imagination of Preeta (Shraddha Arya) that he will solve everything and release Rajveer out of jail. Well, let's wait to see if Karan fulfills her wish or not. On the other side, we see Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Nidhi reaching the court for Rajveer's hearing. We see Palki (Sana Sayyad), see Kavya (Mrunal Naval), who prays to God for his brother. Later on, we see the lawyer suggest to Preeta that she has to bring some proof, as the court only wants proofs and evidence on the other side. We see Preeta decide to talk with Karan Luthara once, and she runs to meet him. but Shrishti again comes and stops her from meeting Karan. Well, we have to wait to see the twist when Karan and Preeta finally meet. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Finally, Preeta comes in front of the Luthara family, will Rajveer now get respite?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) ,Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) has reached the court. As we see, Nidhi stops Karan from going to the court, but Karan is sure that Preeta will come in. We see that Mohit hides Preeta, but what about Shrishti, Will she meet with Karan (Shakti Aanand) ? Let's see what happens in the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top-running serials on television, as this show has completed its sixth year. and the latest track is very interesting. On Kundali Bhagya, we may see that the hide-and-seek game will finally end well. Viewers are a little disappointed by the latest track because they want the reunion of Karan and Preeta, but the Shaurya and Rajveer fights are not at an end as they are continuing to increase the rift between the two brothers. We all wait to see when the two brothers forget all their revenge and forgive each other.

We may see more of Kundali Bhagya in the future. Preeta finally arrived at Luthara's house to meet with Karan, despite Shrishti and Mohit's efforts. But there is also one evil that will stop them from meeting. Let's see how long viewers have to wait to see the interesting track in Kundali Bhagya. Well, it might be possible that soon there will be an end to Nidhi's game because lies are always lost in front of God and truth always wins. It is sure that Preeta and Rajveer will win in front of Shaurya and Nidhi.