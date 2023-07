Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we finally see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) accept Karan's (Shakti Aanand) proposal. Later on, we see that Karan is very sure that Preeta is alive, and they are all trying to hide Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but Karan is very tensed to think about that. On the other side, we see Palki think about Rajveer, and Shaurya thinks about Palki. Their equation is going to suffer in upcoming episodes. Later on, we see Palki talk her heart out in front of her friend. She tells her everything about Rajveer. Later on, we see Nidhi is also going to search for Preeta, as she has connected Rajveer and Preeta with each other. Will Nidhi kidnap Rajveer to find out about Preeta? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Rajveer finally joins Luthra business; Nidhi has plan set to kill Preeta

Rajveer and Palki get close to each other

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see after a long time, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and Palki (Sana Sayyad) get close to each other in the kitchen. Rajveer is also very romantic, and viewers are also very happy to see that Rajveer finally takes a step forward towards Palki. Viewers are eagerly waiting for the reunion of Karan and Preeta, and we also see Karan call his mother and talk about Preeta (Shraddha Arya). He knows that only Rakhi Maa believes him. Let's wait to see the twist. Will Karan finally know that Rajveer is his son? Let's see what happens in the upcoming episodes of Kundali Bhagya.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Show is one of the best shows that comes on Zee TV, and it is presented by Balaji Telefilms. This serial gives full entertainment, and action plus drama to its viewers. Well, now viewers are waiting for the upcoming twist when Preeta and Karan (Shakti Aanand) reunite. And also, viewers want to know if Rajveer and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) will reunite and fight for their mother. Let's wait to see when all the puzzles will be solved.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) finally join the Luthra business, and on the other side, we may see Nidhi instigate Shaurya towards Karan, and it might be possible that because of Rajveer, Shaurya will also join the business. Now the Luthra boys will spread their charm in the office because they are both going to compete with each other, but soon we may see that Karan decides to give them the same project. Well, we have to see the twist: will Shaurya be able to do business because he has no interest in business. On the other hand Rajveer is very passionate. Let's wait and watch the next big twist.