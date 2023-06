Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we can see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)getting a hint that Shaurya did everything, and now he calls Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and gives him an ultimatum that his countdown will begin now and that he will totally destroy him. Let's wait to see the twist of what Rajveer can do with Shaurya, even if he learns the truth that Shaurya is his brother, but Rajveer takes the side of truth and gets Palki justice. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shraddha Arya aka Preeta enters the Luthra house; will she remember everything?

Rajveer collected proof against Shaurya

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) collected proof against Shaurya and reached Luthra Mansion with the police. Let's see if Preeta can again help Shaurya or not. It may be possible that this time Preeta (Shraddha Arya) will not support him. The Kundali Bhagya show has a higher TRP than many other serials and it is a popular TV show where we can see high octane drama every day. Now, all eyes are on the battle between two brothers, Rajveer and Shaurya (Baseer Ali), where we can see Karan try to make Shaurya understand and Preeta tries to make Rajveer understand, and as parents, they do their responsibility even when they are not aware of the truth. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Will Rajveer come close to Luthras in his quest to prove Palki innocent?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, soon we will see the major face-off between Karan and Preeta, as we may see that Preeta comes to talk with Shaurya's father, but she will be stuck in a fire, and Karan will come to save her. Later we may see Karan is shocked to see Preeta and take her to the Luthra house, where we may see Preeta regain her partial memory, and she gets panicked and tells everyone to bring her children as they were newborns, and she also wants Kavya, her daughter. Let's wait to see the twist. What does Karan do to make Preeta fine? Well, viewers are waiting for the upcoming track. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Anjum Fakih makes an early exit from Rohit Shetty's show? Here's what we know