Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that the police arrests Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) , and suddenly Preeta (Shraddha Arya) arrives to stop the police. But the police take Rajveer with them, and Preeta thinks about her next move to save Rajveer. Let's wait to see who will save Rajveer from this false accusation. Later on, Shrishti also packs her bags to come back to Mumbai. We see that all the Luthra family is very upset because Rajveer is in jail, but we have to wait to see the twist: will they save Rajveer from this trap? Well, finally, Shrisht i (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta will decide to save Rajveer from the trap very soon. We may see interesting twists and turns when Shrishti reveals more about Rajveer and Preeta.

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Luthra's are continuously scolding Nidhi, and she confronts them to go and check Rajveer's stuff in his house. Karan was skeptical if Nidhi's claim that the money is in Rajveer's bag or not. However, it is possible that Karan (Shakti Aanand) will learn about Nidhi's plan soon. But now he has to do just as Nidhi said, but before that, he goes to the police station to meet Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) and sees him, and he also assures him that he will take him out as he tells him that he cannot steal the money.

Kundali Bhagya is the top-running show on Television and viewers love the chemistry between Karan and Preeta, aka Shakti Aanand and Shraddha Arya. The latest track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting because we may soon see that all the family members of Karan will reunite. We may see Preeta and Shrishti come to the Luthra house to get justice for Rajveer, and it might be possible that this time all the Luthras will support Rajveer and Preeta and finally they throw Nidhi out of the family. Well, we have to wait to see the next twist and turn.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya we may see that Shaurya (Baseer Ali) has finally learned Nidhi's truth. He now knows that she is only using Shaurya for her benefit because she loves Karan. Because of him, she will be close to Shaurya even though she does not like him, she hates him. Well shaurya is completely broken and reaches at Preetas's house seeing her in pain he will share every truth in front of her and his family will Rajveer. All the family members will forgive Shaurya and give him one chance to prove himself ?