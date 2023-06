Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Rishabh (Manit Joura)save Karan, and as in an unconscious situation, Karan (Shakti Aanand) remembers Preeta's name, and we see that finally all the Luthra family will think that Preeta is alive. On the other side, Palki (Sana Sayyad)scolds Shaurya for whatever he did, but we see one strange thing: Shaurya listens to Palki, and maybe he thinks that whatever he did was wrong. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Shaurya (Baseer Ali) apologize to Rajveer and get this flight ticket problem solved? Later on, we see Nidhi go to the outhouse and try to kill Preeta (Shraddha Arya), but we see Rajveer reach there, and he will save his mother. On the other side, he also gets suspicious about Nidhi. Let's see if he finds out about Nidhi's intentions. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twist: Will Katha and Viaan fall into the trap set by Anirudh?

Rajveer explains his past in front of Palki

In the next episode of Kundali Bhgaya, we see that Preeta (Shraddha Arya) finally reached her house with Rajveer, and it might be possible that Rakhi Maa, along with Karan (Shakti Aanand), reached Rajveer's house to learn about Preeta. Well, we see a major twist when Rajveer says that he does not know about her and also says to Palki, to not say anything to them. We see Palki confront Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) about what is going on, and we may see Rajveer explain his past in front of Palki, but viewers are eagerly waiting for the twist. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Nidhi’s evil plan to kill Preeta fails; Rakhi Maa gets to know the truth

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the show Kundali Bhagya, we may see so much drama in the upcoming episodes because we may see Preeta tell Rajveer about Nidhi that she will try to kill her. Well, now that Nidhi's game is over, we will see Nidhi confronted by the Luthras about the fact that Preeta is alive. And all this because of Rajveer's threat. It might be possible that Rajveer knows about Nidhi's intention and now promises to protect his family. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Preeta to move into Luthra mansion for Shaurya’s sake; will she leave Rajveer?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we may see that Rajveer makes a request to go to stay with the Luthras as Shaurya really needs them, and we may see that Preeta finally comes into the Luthra house, where we may see that Rakhi Maa puts everything into this situation, like welcoming Preeta as her daughter-in-law. We see the Luthra family celebrate a function because Preeta came home, and finally Nidhi will be out in the Luthra mansion, but we have to see the twist: will Nidhi again make a big plan to ruin the Luthra family as well as kill Preeta?