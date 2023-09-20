Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Preeta confronts Nidhi, will she get exposed?

In the Hindi TV show Kundali Bhagya, Preeta will confront Nidhi, Palki will lose her love and trust in Rajveer.

By Bollywood Staff

Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 20: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, Shanaya slips and Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) takes care of her well. Gurpreet sees this and scolds Shanaya (Shalini Mahal) and whisks her away. Later on, Shaurya (Baseer Ali) and Rajveer get into a fight because of Shanaya. On the other side, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) learn the truth about Nidhi (Akanksha Juneja) that she was the one trying to kill her. They both reach the Luthra house to confront her. There are some people entering the house for Janmashtami festival so Preeta and Shrishti too enter with them, hiding their faces. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Palki and Rajveer’s love story to get ruined due to misunderstandings?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta performs all the pooja rituals with Karan both oblivious of the fact who the other person is. Meanwhile, Shaurya taunts Palki (Sana Sayyad) about Rajveer and once again we see how Palki is hurt to see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) with Shanaya. On the other side, Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) and Preeta try to find Nidhi but are unable to. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Will Shrishti realise his mistake and reunite Preeta, Karan?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta ( Shraddha Arya) and Nidhi will come face-to-face and Preeta will asks her why she is behind her life. But Nidhi will life. On the other side, Palki will be sure that Rajveer loves Shanaya and she will cry but Rajveer will try to console her. But Palki will run away. Will Rajveer confess? Will Nidhi get exposed? Also Read - Top TV News Of The Week: Kundali Bhagya dethrones Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Elvish Yadav’s dig at Asim, Salman Khan’s new look

Kundali Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on TV and viewers are really waiting to see the love stories move ahead. There is only confusion happening right now, with Karan and Preeta coming close but unable to meet and between Palki and Rajveer, who aren’t able to assess each other’s true feelings. Let’s hope that this festive season, Preeta and Karan are reunited and also Palki and Rajveer get together.

