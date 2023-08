In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see the killer go behind Preeta (Shraddha Arya), and finally hit her. Preeta is hurt very badly, but again, some people took her to the hospital, but Rajveer and Karan (Shakti Aanand) did not know this. So it might be possible that Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) called Preeta, and again she got the news that Preeta was in the hospital. This time, she is very serious. She fights for her life. Well, viewers hope that this incident will bring a major twist and that Preeta will finally get all her memories of her past. She will remember everything. Well, we have to wait to see the twist in the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - TRP report week 32 of Top Hindi TV Shows: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin BEATS Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Anupamaa rules

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top Hindi TV shows presented by Zee TV and has completed its long journey, and the latest track is very dramatic as well as entertaining as everyone only makes a plan to ruin one another. But we may see in the future that Shanaya and Shaurya become one team, and because of her intention, she will ruin Paliki (Sana Sayyad) and Rajveer's lives, but we always see that, Preeta and Shrishti are always with Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat); they will always protect them. Let's see when all the mess in Kundali Bhagya will be solved. But viewers are hoping that Preeta will remember everything after the incident or that she will perform the Kanyadan for her daughter.