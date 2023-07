Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Rishabh came to the house, and Karan said everything to him. Well, we see that Rishabh (Manit Joura) is going to investigate everything ,on the other side Shaurya (Baseer Ali) is not happy, as he wants to break Rajveer's mental strength. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Shaurya take his case back or not? Well, Kavya (Mrunal) also requests to Karan that Rajveer be innocent. Please go and save him. Later on, Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) reaches Rajveer's house and confronts Gurpreet Palki (Sana Sayyad) about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). Well, they are also not aware of the truth about That Rajveer being in jail. On the other side, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) gets hit by a car. Well, viewers think that this accident will make A Twist and turns when we may see that Preeta remember everything. Let's see what happens next. Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Shaurya finally learns Nidhi’s truth, he seeks forgiveness from Rajveer?

Shaurya becomes the good son