Kundali Bhagya upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Nidhi reach the outhouse and try to kill Preeta (Shraddha Arya). She puts a fire on her saree, and we see Rajveer come and Nidhi hide Preeta, but he did not see Nidhi and Preeta. Later on, we see Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat) also save Shaurya from the goons. On the other side, we see the goons hired by Nidhi get caught by Rishabh. Will he tell the whole truth about Nidhi? We see that when Karan (Shakti Aanand) gets conscious, he will again come into the out house to see Preeta, and we see Karan reach to Preeta and save her. We also see Preeta remember some moments that she spent with him. Later on Rajveer say every truth about him and Shaurya (Baseer Ali), and we see Mahesh Luthra get Shaurya arrested, but Shaurya apologizes to Rajveer and makes everything fine.

Shaurya and Rajveer reunite because of his mother

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya we see one goon point out a gun on Preeta's head, and it might be possible that Rajveer and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) in danger and they reunite and decide to save their mother. It seems that seeing her family may help Preeta regain her memory. There are so many goons in the house of Luthra, and finally, Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat)and Shaurya get everything fixed. Nidhi gets very angry and decides to kill Preeta anyhow, but we may see that it is not going to happen because now Preeta is surrounded by her family.

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

The Kundali Bhagya show is one of the top-running shows on television, and we are all eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes when the Luthra family finally gets rid of Nidhi's atyachar. Well, the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya is going to be very interesting to watch because we may see Preeta regain her partial memory, in which she only remembers her one child, Kavya. We see that Kavya will soon enter the show because of Preeta. She wants her daughter, but she wants her 6-year-old daughter. Now let's see what Karan does.

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, we see that Preeta will go into her 20-year past life but we may see that the Luthra family will bring Preeta to Luthra's house and try to make her remember everything. But what about Rajveer and Shaurya? Will they reunite after knowing that they are real brothers? Will Shaurya forget all the revenge and accept him as an elder brother?