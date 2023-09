Kundali Bhagya Hindi TV Show upcoming twist, September 21: In the latest track of Kundali Bhagya, Preeta (Shraddha Arya) slips but Karan (Shakti Anand) holds her and saves her from falling. He feels something strange in his heart but before he can realise anything, Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) comes and whisks Preeta away. Karan tries to follow them but loses them in the crowd. When he finally sees Preeta, her face is covered with a dupatta and he cannot recognise her. Shrishti tells Preeta that he is Nidhi’s husband and so they need to stay away from him. Karan feels that perhaps Preeta has misunderstood him. Will he announce in front of everyone that he is not married to Nidhi? Will it help Preeta and Karan reunite again? On the other side, Shanaya (Shalini Mahal) and Shaurya’s friendship is continuing to grow, and Shaurya (Baseer Ali) asks her to choose an outfit for him. But does he really love Shanaya, or is he just pretending to take revenge on Rajveer? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Preeta confronts Nidhi, will she get exposed?

Kundali Bhagya Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, the killer escapes from Mohit's trap and informs Nidhi about Preeta and Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) . Nidhi gets scared and suddenly Preeta (Shraddha Arya) reaches there confronts her about why she wants to kill her. Well, it might be possible that Nidhi will realise that Preeta does not remember anything due to her memory loss, which is why she has not returned to the Luthara house. But Preeta and Nidhi get into a fight and Nidhi gets injured. Will Preeta accidentally kill Nidhi? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Palki and Rajveer’s love story to get ruined due to misunderstandings?

In the future track of Kundali Bhagya, Shaurya taunts Palki about Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat). On the other side, we may see Shanaya tell Palki to stay away from Shaurya, and Palki will not understand what Shanaya wants. Will Shanaya tell Palki (Sana Sayyad)the truth that she loves Shaurya and not Rajveer? Will she play cupid between Rajveer and Palki? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya spoiler alert: Will Shrishti realise his mistake and reunite Preeta, Karan?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the longest-running shows on TV, and Karan (Shakti Aanand)finally realized the reason for Preeta not returning to the house, but he will not know the complete truth about Preeta. But in the future, the track will be very interesting, as it might happen that Palki and Rajveer finally reunite and Karan and Preeta too find a way to each other.