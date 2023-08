In the upcoming track of Kundali Bhagya, we see Preeta (Shraddha Arya) getting badly injured by Nidhi's car and Shrishti rushes to take Preeta to the hospital. Well we see Preeta is serious and the major twist happened when we see Bani Dadi also admitted in the same hospital and finally Karan (Shakti Aanand) see Shrishti (Anjum Fakih) . He goes after her and finally asks about her and Preeta. Well Shrishti clearly tells him that she does not know him. But Karan tries to explain her that in the plastic surgery his face has changed. Well we see all the Luthra family is in the hospital along with Palki (Sana Sayyad) , Rajveer (Paras Kalnawat), Nidhi and everyone. Let's wait to see the interesting twist and turn this time. After all hit and miss chances, will Karan and Preeta reunite? Also Read - Kundali Bhagya upcoming twist: Nidhi tries to get rid of Preeta, but destiny decides something, will Karan, Preeta meet?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the top TV shows on ZeeTV. The latest track is very interesting as well as dramatic as we see Preeta and all the Luthara family in the hospital, and finally we may see that this time Preeta will remember everything, and finally Nidhi gets exposed in front of the family. Well, it might be possible that Kavya's wedding will be memorable for her as her mother comes to do Kanyadan for her. Well, we have to wait to see the twist: will Kavya's dream really come true or not? Will Preeta and Karan finally reunite or not? Let's see what happens.